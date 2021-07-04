Cindy Álvarez captivates her followers with her angelic beauty

Cindy Álvarez, Colombian model and partner of the former Eagles of America player, Matheus Uribe, fell in love with his followers with his most recent photo session, where he showed off his spectacular beauty with a tiny outfit.

Through her official Instagram account, Cindy Álvarez shared a series of postcards, thus delighting her followers with her pronounced curves, who soon filled the posts with likes and comments about her angelic beauty.

Also read: Yanet García raises the temperature with a photo in a lace bodysuit and translucent fabric

“Magic is not what you do, magic is something that you are”; shared the partner of the former footballer of the Eagles of America.

Normally Cindy shares pictures of her activities with her more than 400 thousand followers, where more than once, she can be seen showing a little more skin.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content