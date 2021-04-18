Cinderella’s stepsisters will get their own movie

The evil stepsisters from ‘Cinderella’, Anastasia Y Griselda, they will have the opportunity to tell their story Kristen Wiig Y Annie Mumolo they will write the script, but it is not yet known if they will also star in it. The 14 highest grossing Disney princesses.

In the tale of ‘Cinderella‘, the great villain is the relentless stepmother Lady Tremaine, but, alongside her, there were always her superficial and noisy daughters Anastasia and Griselda. The protagonist’s stepsisters were always a toxic figure in history, but Now Disney is preparing to give you their own movie, which will reimagine the original story from their perspective.. And he will do it hand in hand with two actresses and comedians, Kristen Wiig Y Annie Mumolo, who will make sure to give you as much comedy as possible.

Wiig and Mumolo, Oscar nominees for their screenplay for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and protagonists and writers of the recent ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, could turn the perspective of the two sisters into a fresh new take on history. In addition, it would follow the path of other Walt Disney Pictures ‘spin off’ that seek to give voice to the classic villains, such as ‘Maleficent’ with Angelina Jolie or the next ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone. The bad guys are the new heroes, and Anastasia and Griselda may have something to say about their own lives and the abuse their mother subjects them to in this solo movie, which will also be produced by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum through Gloria Sanchez Productions.

According to Deadline, this new Disney project would be “a fairytale musical that retells and reinvents the Cinderella story”, from everything that happened in her childhood to what happened after Cinderella’s marriage to Prince Charming. In principle, it does not seem that the film will have direct connections with its more direct precedent, ‘Cinderella’ from 2015, where the stepsisters were played by Sophie McShera Y Holliday grainger, while Lily james was the protagonist and Cate blanchett gave life to the stepmother.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io