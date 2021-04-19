Cinderella’s stepsisters will get their own movie written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, Cinderella’s sisters are going to star in their own movie and behind the project is nothing more and nothing less than the team of ‘My best friend’s wedding’ and ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’. As reported by Deadline, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will team up again, now with Disney in a live action film spin-off of ‘Cinderella’ that they will write and could star in, although there are rumors that suggest that they would look for a couple of younger actresses according to the age of the characters.

The film will be a musical comedy that reimagines the classic 1950s animation. from the point of view of the wicked and selfish stepmother daughters, Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine, as they fight to defend their family’s legacy. This film would join the rest of the projects starring Disney villains such as ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone and the film about Gaston and LeFou for Disney + with Luke Evans and Josh Gad that is in pre-production.

Oscar’s team

Together, Wiig and Mumolo, who met when they were both studying at the Groundlings Theater & School, have written the scripts for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, where they also participate as actresses and for which they received their first Oscar nomination in 2012. In Mumolo’s writing resume we also find ‘Joy’ directed by David O. Russell and the war drama ‘Megan Leavey’. As an actress we will recognize her for her roles in ‘If it were easy’ by Judd Apatow, ‘Bad mothers’ or ‘It’s the boss’ and the series ‘Angie Tribeca’ and ‘Transparent’.

Wigg’s face is much better known to the general public, because in addition to being one of the most famous stars of ‘Saturday Night Live’, we have seen her with Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, starring in ‘Ghostbusters’, in ‘The masters of the news’, ‘Embarrassing mess’ or ‘Dangerous adoption’. Among his next projects are the American reboot of ‘Toni Erdmann’ and a Christmas movie titled ‘A Boy Called Christmas’.