Cinderella’s stepsisters are getting their own movie

It sounds crazy, but it isn’t. Hollywood would have a live action starring the stepsisters of Cinderella. A luxury cast and production would be behind the project.

Villains have always been a memorable part of Disney stories, which is why the company has prepared films inspired by them. Cruella Y Maleficent are two of the most recent examples. However, the list would continue to grow and one based on the stepsisters of Cinderella.

As reported Collider, two famous comedy actresses, Kristen Wiig, remembered for her role as Cheetah on Wonder Woman 1984, Y Annie Mumolo they would be the writers of the project. So things, they sound to be the protagonists of it, this last detail being one not yet confirmed.

For his part, something that would be a fact is that the renowned comic actor Will ferrell, along with Jessica Elbaum, they would produce the tape.

The film would be a follow-up to the basic plot of the fairy tale, but viewed from the perspective of Anastasia Y Drizella, who do not seek more than to defend the honor of their family by marrying a charming prince.

However, the figures behind the production guarantee a tone of classic comedy loaded with satire and fun. There would also be space for the musical part, the factor Disney it could not be omitted.

Wiig and Mumolo have already worked together and their creations have had a great impact, as they received an award nomination Oscar for best original screenplay in 2011 for having written Bridesmaids (My best friend’s Wedding).

In addition, the actresses have relied on projects such as Groundlings and more recently in Barb and star, from Lionsgate.

Critics have praised Wiig and Mumolo’s latest work, Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar

As the filming process has not yet started, much is still unknown about what will be seen. Surely in the coming weeks the creative team will shape this edition of Cinderella and will inform who will make up the cast, as well as the dates and relevant promotional content.