Cinderella, with Camila Cabello, presents her teaser trailer – .

Attention Camila Cabello fans, after a long wait we finally have the teaser trailer for Cinderella, a musical film in which she takes the starring role. For a long time there was a lot of talk about this project, however, things got difficult due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the followers of the beautiful singer can now enjoy an exciting new preview that gives us a taste of the magical tale that awaits us.

You may also like: Billy Porter declares he is living with HIV

Through their social networks, Camila Cabello and Amazon Prime Video share the new teaser, material that lasts just 30 seconds but is enough to reveal the charm of this new version of Cinderella, a story that has accompanied culture pop for a long time. The trailer brings the viewer closer to the magical world of Ella, a seamstress who is dedicated to making beautiful dresses, but when a dance in honor of the prince is announced she also dreams of going like everyone else in the kingdom.

The new Cinderella movie promises to be a modern take on the classic tale with groundbreaking songs and subversive characters. The trailer includes music, dance and the wonder of the story that we all know. You can watch it below. It premieres on Prime Video on September 3.