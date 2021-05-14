Cinderella: New images of Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine are revealed in the musical film – Tomatazos

Cinderella, the Amazon Prime Video musical film that has Camila Cabello as the main star will be coming to the catalog very soon and the company delights us this afternoon with a new look. The material stars the Cuban singer and actor Nicholas Galitzine, who is in charge of playing Prince Robert. The film was planned for theaters, however, on its way to the premiere it crossed what we all already know, the pandemic. Regardless, things look promising for this production in the streaming industry.

The new Cinderella adaptation is being produced by Sony Pictures and is directed by Kay Cannon. Like many other films, filming had to be paused indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in early 2020; The team returned to the UK set in August last year after an unexpected long hiatus but we will see the final product very soon. In the new material we can see Camila standing in front of Nicholas sharing a romantic moment; She is also seen exercising her duties as a servant. The images were shared through the Variety portal:

This modern version of Cinderella was written by James Corden and, in addition to Camila, in the cast we find Billy Porter (Fairy Godmother), the aforementioned Galitzine, Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrix), Maddie baillio (Anastasia), Charlotte Spencer (Drizella), and more. In social networks, the mood for the film is at the top, especially among the followers of the interpreter of “Havana”, who can not wait to see her turned into the famous Cinderella. The fandom has long waited for this production and the expectations are too high.

Live-action classic story movies have been very lucrative in recent years. Although the film of Camila Cabello It is not produced by Disney, you just need to take a look at the productions of the mouse company to notice the enormous impact they have on the masses: The Jungle Book – 95% (US $ 966.6 million), Aladdin – 70% (US $ 1 billion), Alice in Wonderland – 79% (US $ 1.02 billion) and Beauty and the Beast – 71% (US $ 1.26 billion) are some examples of how powerful retellings are, whether they are free or completely faithful to the original material.

Another production that will surely fill Disney’s pockets is the live-action The Little Mermaid, a film that caused great controversy due to the actress who was chosen to play Princess Ariel. Halle Bailey is an African-American girl who physically does not look like the character in the 1989 film, a detail that has generated comments of support and rejection alike; We do not know Bailey’s acting skills but at least in the musical part we are sure that she will do an excellent job, not for nothing Beyoncé Knowles hired her as an opening act on one of her world tours.

Cinderella with Camila Cabello has a premiere scheduled for September 2021, there is still no exact date. Here the words of the director of Amazon Studios, Jennifer salke, about the movie.

Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a unique modern twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the team of filmmakers have taken this beloved fairy tale and renewed it with a fresh and empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have our global clients sing and dance to the reimagining of this classic story from director Kay Cannon.

