Cinderella: Camila Cabello’s movie will premiere on Amazon Prime – Tomatazos

More than a year ago the global pandemic changed the world of entertainment forever. All these establishments, used to receiving hundreds or thousands of people a day, had to close their doors from one moment to the next. As if it were the end of an era, not everyone was able to adapt or find a new way to reach their audience. Scores of tapes changed or missed their theatrical release dates, making streaming services the big winners. Some titles have been left in a kind of limbo, but luckily others found a way to stay current in these critical moments.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Although the public always prefers to see a movie on the big screen, and the first releases were a genuine success in these times of pandemic, the truth is that there is still a long way to go before normality returns. At this time, some production companies prefer to continue betting on streaming premieres to avoid so many losses, while others support the double premiere, in theaters and at home at the same time or with a minimum difference of days.

It is now confirmed that one of the most promising titles in Sony it will skip the theatrical release and go straight to a famous streaming service. We talk about the new version of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after shuffling several dates, the film was expected to hit the big screen in June of this year, but in the end they decided to release it in Amazon Prime Video. For now, the new date has not been confirmed, but the same sources speculate a premiere in the latter part of the year. It is noteworthy that, although Sony It sold the rights to the streaming service, it maintains a certain license to the film, so there is still the remote hope of a dual release.

The story of Cinderella We have seen it countless times, which makes it very difficult to be interested in one more. Drew Barrymore, Hilary Duff and Lily James are some of the most famous personalities who have given life to this character who is first exploited by his stepmother and stepsisters, and then ends up becoming a princess by falling in love with the prince. It is one of the most popular stories in the world and James’ work in the version directed by Kenneth Branagh became one of the most beloved by the public and popularized the live-action of Disney that continue to grow.

You may also like: First images of Camila Cabello as Cinderella are released

Although not many details are known about this new version, which will also mean the first leading role in a movie for Cabello, the public is excited about the cast and what is known about the proposal. Kay Cannon, best known for her work on Don’t Touch Me – 85% and for being the scriptwriter of Pitch Perfect 3 – The Last Note, she will be in charge of directing supported by an original story by James Corden.

The selection of actors appeals to diversity, but also to voice talent since this adaptation of Cinderella will maintain a musical vision. Idina Menzel as the stepmother, Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother, Nicholas Galitzine as the prince and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice have long been confirmed. Additionally, Corden himself will make an appearance alongside John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan, and Pierce Brosnan and Missy elliot will participate in the tape.

Now that you know that Cinderella will come to Amazon Prime Video, It is possible that we will soon see an official trailer, because until now the fans had to settle for unpublished images. Even if Camila Cabello She is best known for her musical career, her presence is one of the public’s favorites and her arrival in the world of cinema is a fact that many expect. It will be seen if this new concept is up to the task or if it will be a title that joins the long list of fairy tales that do not matter to anyone.

Do not leave without reading: A Little Mermaid series is being prepared exploring her life after marrying the prince