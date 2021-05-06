Cinco de Mayo Recipes: 5 Ways to Improve Your Guacamole According to Famous Cooks



Classic guacamole can elevate its flavor just by adding one or two more ingredients.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Guacamole is one of the most popular, tasty and easy to prepare Mexican sauces. The basic ingredients for a guacamole, in addition to the avocado, are the green chile (serrano or jalapeño), onion, coriander and salt; A few drops of lemon juice will add a touch of acidity and also help prevent it from rusting. Many cooks also like to add tomato.

But like many recipes, there is no single version, In traditional Mexican cuisine there is also a taste for insects, so there is guacamole with jumiles or grasshoppers, in other recipes fruit, vegetables such as radishes, another variety of chili peppers, herbs such as papalo or thyme and spices are usually added.

Guacamole is one of the favorite mechanical sauces in the United States where some celebrity chefs have made additions with ingredients you have in your kitchen.

1. Rick Bayless | Habanero, thyme, corn and poblano pepper

Photo: Shutterstock

Rick Bayless is a well known chef, winner of “Top Chef Masters” who makes endless delicious additions to guacamole depending on the season. Their page notes that avocados are incredibly cozy with other flavors. So it is invited to keep an open mind.

Among the ingredients you can add to further enhance the flavor and texture of your guacamole are: Garlic Chives, Roasted Tomatillos, Crispy Bacon, Strawberries, Sesame Seeds, Blackberries, Corn, Watermelon, Tequila, Ginger, Pickled Cauliflower, roasted fennel, grapefruit, apples, almonds, pork rinds, mushrooms and even crab.

To start, you can spice up a classic guacamole by adding fennel, a teaspoon of olive oil, and fresh thyme.

2. Aarón Sánchez | Guacamole with cheese and grasshoppers

Photo: Enotovyj / Pixabay

Chef Aarón Sánchez, judge of the successful MasterChef and MasterChef Junior series, has his own version of guacamole to which he adds cheese and also insects.

The chef first mashes the serrano pepper with a part of onion, coriander and lemon juice. Then crush the avocado pulp a little, season them with salt, add the chili paste, a little chopped onion and tomato, stir and served with chunks of queso fresco or Cotija cheese and radish slices. He also suggests adding a tablespoon of dried grasshoppers.

3. Ina Garten | Hot sauce, garlic and red onion

Photo: iSAW Company / Pixabay

Renowned chef Ina Garten prepares the guacamole by adding Tabasco sauce, lots of lemon juice, minced red onion, minced roasted garlic, salt, pepper and minced tomato to her avocados. Do not add chopped cilantro.

For guacamole lovers who aren’t willing to skip the green chili or the cilantro. Some additions from Ina can be salvaged, such as add more lemon juice, a touch of Mexican botanera sauce; put roasted garlic; and use red onion.

4-5. Martha Stewart | Pepitas and Cotija Cheese | Black Beans and Chipotle

Photo: Shutterstock

Martha Stewart says that just adding two ingredients to classic guacamole will elevate your sauce a lot. Add crunchy roasted pumpkin seeds and Cotija cheese to the avocados, jalapeños, onion, cilantro and lemon.

Stewart enjoys making additions to guacamole. In one of his many recipes he gives a A flavorful, “Halloween scary” twist with black beans, jalapeño and chipotle in adobo. These additions add protein to your sauce and make it more filling.

You just need to combine the beans, salt, onion, jalapeño, chipotle, garlic, and lime or lemon juice in a mortar or bowl. Mash the avocados, add to the bean mixture and stir with the cilantro.

–

