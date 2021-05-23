Cincinnati takes all three points against Montreal Impact (1-2)

05/22/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The Cincinnati won 1-2 the match played this Saturday in the Stade Saputo. The Montreal Impact He faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Atlanta United by a score of 1-0. Regarding the team of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati lost by a score of 2-3 in the previous duel against the Inter Miami and was on a three-game losing streak. Thanks to this result, the team of Cincinnati is thirteenth, while the Montreal Impact he is fifth at the end of the game.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half luck came for the Montreal team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Mihailovic at 56 minutes. However, the set of Cincinnati reacted in the contest putting the 1-1 by means of a goal of Locadia in minute 70. After a new play increased the score of the Cincinnati, who turned the tables on the light, achieving 1-2 through a bit of Vallecilla just before the final whistle, specifically in 86, ending the match with the result of 1-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Montreal Impact gave entrance to Bassong, towers, Ibrahim, Johnsen Y Bayiha for Lappalainen, Ahmed Hamdi, Waterman, Quioto Y Brault-Guillard, Meanwhile he Cincinnati gave the green light to Locadia, Medunjanin Y Vazquez for Barreal, cross Y Stanko.

The referee showed four yellow cards to the Montreal Impact (Mihailovic, Brault-Guillard, Quioto Y Wanyama), while the team of Cincinnati did not see any.

With this result, the Montreal Impact remains with eight points and the Cincinnati get four points after winning the duel.

On the next day the Montreal Impact will play against him Chicago Fire and the Cincinnati will play his match against him New england revolution.

Data sheetMontreal Impact:Diop, Camacho, Waterman (Ibrahim, min.78), Struna, Ahmed Hamdi (Torres, min.72), Wanyama, Mihailovic, Lappalainen (Bassong, min.46), Brault-Guillard (Bayiha, min.85), Quioto (Johnsen, min.84) and HurtadoCincinnati:Vermeer, Vallecilla, Cameron, Matarrita, Gyau, Kubo, Cruz (Medunjanin, min.86), Acosta, Stanko (Vázquez, min.86), Barreal (Locadia, min.59) and BrennerStadium:Stade SaputoGoals:Mihailovic (1-0, min. 56), Locadia (1-1, min. 70) and Vallecilla (1-2, min. 86)