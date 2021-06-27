Cincinnati keep all three points after defeating Toronto FC 0-2

06/27/2021 at 03:00 CEST

The Cincinnati won the Toronto fc 0-2 during the match held this Sunday at the BMO Field. The Toronto fc He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after losing the last game to him Orlando City by a score of 2-3 and at the moment he had a three-game losing streak. Regarding the team of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati won 0-1 their last match in the competition against Chicago Fire. With this good result, the set of Cincinnati is eleventh, while the Toronto fc It is thirteenth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Cincinnati, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of cross shortly after starting the duel, specifically in minute 4. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

After the half of the game came the goal for the whole of Cincinnati, who put more land in between with a goal from Acosta at 68 minutes, ending the duel with a final score of 0-2.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all available changes. In the Toronto fc they entered Endoh, Lawrence, Akinola, Priso-Mbongue Y Shaffelburg replacing slim, Morrow, Dwyer, Mavinga Y Osorio, Meanwhile he Cincinnati gave entrance to Hagglund, Stanko, Vazquez, Locadia Y Medunjanin for Atanga, Barreal, Vallecilla, Brenner Y Kubo.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one for Bradley, of the Torontonian team and three for Kubo, Matarrita Y cross, from the team of Cincinnati.

With 10 points, the team of Jaap stam ranked eleventh in the table, while the team led by Chris Arms it was placed in thirteenth position with five points at the end of the game.

Data sheetToronto FC:Bono, Mavinga (Priso-Mbongue, min.69), González, Morrow (Lawrence, min.46), Zavaleta, Delgado (Endoh, min.46), Bradley, Dwyer (Akinola, min.61), Osorio (Shaffelburg, min.69), Laryea and MullinsCincinnati:Vermeer, Vallecilla (Vázquez, min.64), Cameron, Matarrita, Gyau, Kubo (Medunjanin, min.81), Acosta, Cruz, Atanga (Hagglund, min.52), Brenner (Locadia, min.64) and Barreal ( Stanko, min.64)Stadium:BMO FieldGoals:Cruz (0-1, min. 4) and Acosta (0-2, min. 68)