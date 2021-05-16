Cincinnati host Inter Miami

05/15/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Cincinnati will play his seventh match in Major League Soccer against the Miami, which will take place next Sunday at 22:00 at the Nippert Stadium.

The Cincinnati arrives at the seventh day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Orlando City in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the three matches played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of two goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Inter Miami suffered a defeat to the Montreal Impact in the last game (0-2), so that a win against the Cincinnati it would help him improve his record in the championship. Before this match, the Inter Miami he had won in one of the five games played in Major League Soccer this season and has conceded seven goals against and scored five for.

Away from home, the Inter Miami has won once in their two games played, so the players of the Cincinnati They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Cincinnati, as they have already won three away games. The last meeting in this competition between the two teams was held in November 2020 and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by four points in favor of the Inter Miami. The locals arrive at the meeting in fourteenth position and with a point in the locker. On the other hand, the visitors have five points and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.