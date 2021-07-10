Cincinnati and Columbus Crew split the points after their 2-2 tie

07/10/2021 at 3:44 AM CEST

The Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew tied at two in the meeting held this Saturday in the Nippert Stadium. The Cincinnati came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Houston Dynamo. With respect to the Columbus team, the Columbus Crew did not pass the tables with a result of 2-2 against the New england revolution. After the scoreboard, the Cincinnati ranked eleventh, while the Columbus Crew he stayed in eighth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the team of Cincinnati, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Castle a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 1. Subsequently, the locals scored again with a goal of Acosta in minute 24 that left a 2-0 in favor of Cincinnati. Reduced differences the Columbus Crew thanks to the success of Zelarayán moments before the final whistle, at 45, concluding the first half with a 2-1 on the light.

In the second period luck came for the Columbus team, who put the tables with a goal from Miguel Berry in minute 77, concluding regulation time with the score of 2-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Cincinnati who entered the game were Stanko, Kovacevic Y Vazquez replacing Medunjanin, Barreal Y Atanga, while changes in the Columbus Crew They were Abdul-Salaam, Keita, Miguel Berry, Parente Y Stolen, who entered to replace Kitchen, Wormgoor, Francis, Hairston Y They kill.

The referee showed a total of nine cards: six yellow cards to the Cincinnati, specifically to Castle, Kubo, Cameron, Vallecilla, Barreal Y Stanko and two to Columbus Crew (Afful Y Mensah). Also, there was a red card to Afful (2 yellows) by the Columbus team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Cincinnati it ranked eleventh in the table with 12 points. For his part, Columbus Crew with this point he got the eighth place with 17 points at the end of the game.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Montreal Impact, Meanwhile he Columbus Crew will play against him New York City.

Data sheetCincinnati:Vermeer, Vallecilla, Cameron, Castillo, Gyau, Kubo, Acosta, Medunjanin (Stanko, min.64), Atanga (Vázquez, min.73), Brenner and Barreal (Kovacevic, min.73)Columbus Crew:Bush, Wormgoor (Keita, min.57), Mensah, Kitchen (Abdul-Salaam, min.46), Afful, Nagbe, Hairston (Parente, min.75), Zelarayán, Pedro Santos, Matan (Hurtado, min.75) and Francis (Miguel Berry, min.58)Stadium:Nippert StadiumGoals:Castillo (1-0, min. 1), Acosta (2-0, min. 24), Zelarayán (2-1, min. 45) and Miguel Berry (2-2, min. 77)