Cillian Murphy, JK Rowling and more say goodbye to Helen McCrory: “An extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman”

On April 16, actor Damian Lewis gave the terrible news of the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory, who has died at the age of 52 due to cancer. The British will always be remembered for such unforgettable roles as Polly Gray in ‘Peaky Blinders’ or Narcissa Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga.

There have been many actors and members of the film and theater industry who have wanted to pay tribute to McCrory on social networks. Her ‘Peaky Blinders’ co-star Cillian Murphy shared this statement: “It breaks my heart to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, kind, funny and compassionate human being. She was also a talented actress – fearless and gorgeous. He lifted and humanized every scene, every character he played. It has been a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will miss my partner very much. My love and thoughts go out to Damian and his family. “

“An extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman”

JK Rowling, author of ‘Harry Potter’, tweeted the following message: “I am devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who has left us too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. News that breaks the heart. “The saga also said goodbye to her, as did the team of ‘Dark matter’, one of her latest works, in which she gave voice to Asriel’s daemon, Stelmaria:” We are saddened to hear of the passing of Helen McCrory, who voiced Asriel’s wonderful daemon, Stelmaria. We will miss her very much. “

Then we leave you with more tokens of affection from Helen Mirren, Taron Egerton and more actors and actresses:

“A great actress and a great person. This is too sad.”

“I did my first job with Helen. It was at the National Theater in Stephen Beresford’s’ The Last of the Haussmanns. I played a teenager who was stunned by her. It wasn’t difficult: she was kind, funny, inspiring and full of talent. I came across her and Damian many times in the last ten years or more and it was always the same; full of heat, cheek and fun. I will always remember the scenes we shared in that play. It helped me become a better actor. It was amazing. My condolences to his family “

Awful news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, from the couple of brief moments our paths crossed whilst battling Hogwarts, a very lovely person. 52 is no age. Xxx ? Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) April 16, 2021

“Terrible news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent and, for the few moments our paths crossed battling at Hogwarts, a lovely person. 52 is not an age.”

Unbearable and unbelievable that Helen McCrory has gone. A genuine firecracker with an aching vulnerability. A wonderful actor and a wonderful woman. Thoughts with Damian and family. RIP ? Mark Gatiss? (@Markgatiss) April 16, 2021

“Unbearable and incredible that Helen McCrory is gone. A genuine explosion with painful vulnerability. A wonderful actress and wonderful woman. My thoughts go out to Damian and his family. DEP”

Helen McCrory was an outstanding talent. One of the finest actors of this generation. Didn’t want this to be true. What a loss? Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/la0L5X5FKL ? Kathryn Drysdale (@KatkinDrysdale) April 16, 2021

“Helen McCrory was incredibly talented. One of the best actresses of this generation. I didn’t want this to be true. What a loss. Rest in peace.”

What heartbreaking news – the death from cancer of Helen McCrory. She and Damien Lewis raised more than £ 1m to provide NHS workers with restaurant meals during the pandemic. Philanthropic + formidably talented, clever + kind – what wasn’t to love about her? #RIPHelenMcCrory pic.twitter.com/TpU3x93ZzW ? Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) April 16, 2021

“What heartbreaking news – Helen McCrory’s death from cancer. She and Damian Lewis raised over a million pounds to provide NHS workers with restaurant meals during the pandemic. Philanthropist + formidably talented + kind – is there? something about her that cannot be loved? “

We’re devastated to hear that Helen McCrory has died and will miss her terribly. Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/Eo2dmviKik ? National Theater (@NationalTheatre) April 16, 2021

“We are devastated to hear that Helen McCrory has died and will miss her dearly. Our thoughts go out to her friends and family in this sad time.”

We’re sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE ? BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021

“We are saddened to hear the death of actress Helen McCrory. Like the reckless Polly Gray in the BAFTA winner ‘Peaky Blinders’, she also appeared in the 2007 BAFTA best picture winner ‘The Queen.’ from many other movies and series “