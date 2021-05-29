Cillian Murphy and what T. Shelby from Statham would be like

Jason Statham was about to be Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’. It was almost a year ago when it was discovered and we tell you such a casting story that it is hard to believe. It is difficult to imagine Tommy Shelby as other than Murphy, but Statham is of a more than different profile.

The story was told by Steven Knight, who remembered how Murphy ended up convincing him that he could give the character a violent character despite the fact that in his head the creator had a more powerful physical profile. Now it has been Murphy himself who has told how he achieved what has ended up being the most important role of his career.

BBC

During the promotion of ‘A quiet place 2’, the English actor responded to The Guardian about the already famous casting process, and this is what he replied:

You had to convince a little. Initially, there could be some doubts as to whether he was physically fit, which I understand. I am not the most physically imposing individual.

Although Murphy does not want to brag, remember that Knight told Esquire his impressions in the double encounter he had with each one in Los Angeles:

I met them both in Los Angeles to talk about the role and I opted for Jason. One of the reasons was because physically in the room Jason is Jason. Cillian, when you meet him, he’s not Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid enough not to understand that. He texted me (later) saying, “Remember, I’m an actor,” which is absolutely the point, because he can transform. If you meet him on the street, he is a totally different human being.

Murphy, however, has no such recollection of the process.

It’s a great story. If it’s that concise, I’ll take it: “Do you remember I’m an actor” … and Statham isn’t? They are completely disconnected.

I think both we and Knight understand what he meant, even if Murphy wants to be polite. “Jason is Jason” because Statham is an actor of presence, but little transformation. Murphy is the opposite, an actor capable of transforming himself into very different things.

‘Peaky Blinders’ is filming what will be its sixth and final season.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io