Cillian Murphy and JK Rowling say goodbye to Helen McCrory

Yesterday we received the sad news of the death of Helen McCrory due to a cancer with which she had secretly fought. So, while we were all waiting to see what was from Aunt Polly in the last season of ‘Peaky Blinders’, this news comes to us through her husband, also actor Damian Lewis.

McCrory will be remembered for the famous Birmingham celebrity fiction but, in her long career in the UK, she also has her role as Narcissa Malfoy, Draco’s mother, in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga. EW today collects the farewell words of Cillian Murphy, protagonist of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and his nephew in said fiction, about the departure of McCrory:

It hurts my heart to lose a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, loving, funny and compassionate human being. She was also a talented, fearless, and magnificent actress. He elevated and humanized every scene, every character he played. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I miss my friend. My love and my thoughts are with Damian and his family.

But JK Rowling did not miss the farewell either, who also had some moving words about the actress who gave life to one of her characters. Let’s remember, for example, how Narcissa Malfoy hides from Voldermort that Harry still lives in an act of bravery and, above all, of gratitude for saving his son Draco:

I am devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and wonderful woman who left us too soon. My condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.

Great lady of the British interpretation, even the royal house has joined the farewell:

‘Peaky Blinders’, in a logical mourning process, has not given any information on how it will face the absence of the actress, a fundamental character of the series, for its final season. It is expected that it will begin broadcasting on the BBC in the first half of 2021, that is, it is the next few months, and that it will arrive on Netflix shortly after.

