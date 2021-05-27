Cillian Murphy admits he never thought he would land the role of Batman

The actor Cillian Murphy He was featured in director Christopher Nolan’s Batman film trilogy. In all three films, the actor appeared as Jonathan Crane, better known as the villain Scarecrow / Scarecrow. However, as the most curious know, Murphy auditioned to become Batman at the time, a test he did while wearing Val Kilmer’s Batman suit.

To this day we know that the actor is distanced from superhero movies, as they do not attract him too much, but it seems that even he never looked like Batman in that movie. Speaking to THR, the actor recalled that audition he did almost two decades ago, back in 2003, reflecting on his experience as an aspiring Bruce Wayne / Batman in 2005’s “Batman Begins.”

In an interview with THR, Murphy was asked about auditioning for the role of the Dark Knight in 2003. Despite being one of the finalists for the role, the actor knew the character was not for him:

I remember that time very, very fondly, but I never, never, never considered myself real to Bruce Wayne.

Murphy continued to praise the portrayal of Christian Bale, who eventually took over the role of Bruce:

I don’t think I was close to landing that role. The only actor who was suitable for that role at the time, in my opinion, was Christian Bale, and he totally nailed it. So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it became something else. He became that character, the Scarecrow, and it became a working relationship with Chris.

Murphy’s screen test was released in 2013 as part of The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Amy Adams acted as the audition reader and performed the screen test in front of Murphy as a favor to the casting director.

Via information | THR