Cillessen suffers an ordeal

03/26/2021 at 18:16 CET

Arnau montserrat

Far from Barcelona it is usually cold. Cillessen completed his march to Valencia in one of those exchanges that have not yet finished fitting in last summer of 2019. Tired of being Ter Stegen’s ‘second’, which is totally normal because there is no one to take ownership of the German, he looked for more minutes away from Camp Nou, where left a great taste in the mouth with very high-level performances and being the protagonist in the Cups conquered.

A Calvary in Mestalla

Luck has been elusive to Cillessen since he put on the Valencia elastic. The injuries have not allowed him to curdle in the che team and Jaume has taken ownership in several sections of his days in Valencia. Yesterday he returned from the concentration with the Netherlands with a new medical report under his arm.

The goalkeeper could not play the game against Turkey because during the warm-up he felt discomfort in his knees. The first tests made in the concentration of the tulips reveal that the goalkeeper suffers a sprained ligament in his knee. Between three and four weeks of minimum leave.

In the club they must be happy. It is already the second time he has returned from the ‘oranje’ injured. It happened to him in September when he suffered a muscle injury before starting LaLiga. He missed the first two days. Of the 537 days that have passed since his first training with the Valencian entity, Cillessen has been out of 157.

He has lost 29 games for the 17 he missed with Barça and the only nine he missed at Ajax. To the 29 that he already adds in Valencia, three or four more of the new injury suffered will be added. In total there are already five injuries he has suffered in Mestalla. He suffered six during his time in Barcelona and is already on the way to equal it.