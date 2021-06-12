Cilic: “I am very excited to play a final again after a long time”

Marin cilic he has a chance to lift a trophy again, which could be the 19th in his singles career. Already a little away from the great spotlight by ranking 47th in the world rankings, the Croatian beat Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 1-0 and retired in the semifinals of the ATP 250 from Stuttgart and it will cross this Sunday in front of Felix Auger Aliassime in the definition of the German pageant. “I’m feeling really good and I’m very excited to play a final again after a long time. This week is very positive because I played great tennis and was able to serve well. Losing to Federer in Paris gave me the possibility to prepare better. the grass tour, “he said in words collected by the ATP.