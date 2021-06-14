Cilic: “Experience is important to win tournaments on grass”

Marin cilic has become the first winner of the tour on grass this year, with his title in the ATP 250 Stuttgart 2021. It is a balm for the veteran Croatian tennis player, eager to rejoin the elite after some difficult years and who considers that the herb is ideal for veteran tennis players. “The playing conditions are complex, the track is very fast and you have to know how to manage your emotions since one point can determine everything. It is very important for me to win this tournament, I have been feeling good for weeks and a title gives me confidence. Queen’s and Wimbledon, he told atptour.com.