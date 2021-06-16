Cilic continues on a streak by beating Fognini

Marin cilic seems to be going through a beautiful spring in his career. After a long period in which it seemed that his tennis life was in its final stages, the Croatian found his best version on this grass tour. It is that in addition to the title obtained in Stuttgart last week, now he got into the quarterfinals of the Queen’s ATP 500 after beating Fabio Fognini by 6-3 and 7-6 (4) in almost an hour and a half of play.

Other results of the day

Jack Draper 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (0) to Alexander Bublik Cameron Norrie 7-5 and 6-2 to Aslan Karatsev Alex De Miñaur 6-1 and 6-3 to John Millman

