Cilian Murphy is ready to return for Extermination 3

It’s been almost 20 years since Extermination debuted – 87%. The film, one of Danny Boyle’s firsts and written by Alex Garland, is one that is well known and remembered by lovers of the undead. There has been some talk about a potential third party and now actor Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original, says he would be willing to come back if asked.

In an interview with CinePOP, the actor Cillian Murphy He explained that, should the opportunity arise, he would love to come back for Extermination 3. These were his brief, but precise, words: “I would never say never. I loved making this movie. It was a long time ago. But yes (I would like to go back) ”. How possible is a third party? In 2015, the screenwriter Alex garland, who wrote the first one, said that he had already met with Boyle to plan the film and explained this to IGN:

We just started talking about her seriously. We have an idea. Danny and Andrew (McDonald, the producer) and I have had serious conversations about them, so it’s a possibility. It’s complicated. There are a lot of reasons why it’s complicated and boring, so I won’t talk about them, but there is a possibility. It’s more like 28 Months Later than 28 years later. Twenty-eight gives you more to do.

The latter is said in reference to the original English title of the film 29 Days Later. In case you’ve never seen it, the film tells the story of a comatose patient who wakes up nearly a month after a virus outbreak swept through London and caused the downfall of civilization. Murphy (The Origin – 86%, Batman Starts – 84%, Peaky Blinders) is the protagonist and the one who must find his way between the wreckage of the United Kingdom and the dangerous characters that have survived.

However, in 2018, Garland also said he doubted the movie would happen, even though the plans were in place. Since then, we have not had more information about the possible third installment other than a brief comment on a profile made by The Independent newspaper about director Boyle where they mention that he is still working on Extermination 3. We will have to see if we receive more news soon.

It’s no wonder a project gets delayed, particularly when your creative team is so busy. Boyle was going to direct the twenty-fifth James Bond film, but abandoned that project after differences with the producers. Similarly, it was just last year that Garland released Devs – 83%, an original series for Hulu about a group of web designers working with quantum computers. But with how popular the late sequels are, hope is not lost.

At the moment, Murphy has not only gained a great reception for his Peaky Blinders series, but has returned to the horror genre with A Quiet Place Part II – 85%, where he will play a new character with whom the protagonists of the first they will meet. This while trying to survive the strange killer monsters that have invaded the planet. This film hits theaters on June 9.

