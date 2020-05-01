In France, the price of tobacco increased on March 1, 2020 and must increase further this year to reach the symbolic threshold of ten euros per pack of 20 cigarettes. What is the price of roll-your-own tobacco? What about the rates with our European neighbors? We answer all your questions.

It is a fact: the price of tobacco in France is expensive, and it is not about to stop. If you smoke, you have undoubtedly noticed the last increase in prices on March 1, 2020. The last increase must take place next November. As a reminder, the government’s objective is to reach the symbolic threshold of 10 euros per pack of twenty cigarettes, in order to reduce smoking, responsible for the death of 75,000 people each year. At the beginning of March, some brands like Marlboro, one of the most marketed in France, saw the price of the package already reach this price. Would you like to know more about the prices in force or the rates with our European neighbors? Read our article without further delay.

The decree activating the rise in tobacco prices was published in the Official Journal on February 11. The increase averages 50 cents. By consulting the table below, which lists many brands of cigarettes, you will see that some manufacturers have not hesitated to further raise their prices. Some even cross the 10-euro mark for a pack of twenty cigarettes, like Marlboro, from the Philip Morris group. Here are the prices that apply now:

Sales price to consumers of packs of 20 cigarettes as of March 1, 2020

Old price

New sale price

Benson & Hedges blue, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Benson & Hedges special filter, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Craven A Rouge, in 20 units

9.3 euros

9.8 euros

Craven A Rouge Select, in 20 units

9.4 euros

Withdrawal

Dunhill silver, in 20 units

9.3 euros

9.8 euros

Lucky Strike Blue, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Lucky Strike Gold, in 20 units

9 euros

9.5 euros

Lucky Strike Ice Ice Blue, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Lucky Strike Ice Green by Pall Mall, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Lucky Strike red, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Peter Stuyvesant silver, in 20 units

9.1 euros

9.8 euros

Vogue L’Essentielle Verte Select, in 20 units

9.5 euros

Withdrawal

Vogue L’Originale Blanche, in 20 units

9.4 euros

9.9 euros

Vogue L’Originale Blanche Select, in 20 units

9.5 euros

Withdrawal

American Spirit Blue, in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

American Spirit Yellow, in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

Benson & Hedges Gold, in 20 units

9 euros

9.5 euros

Camel (without filter), in 20 units

9.1 euros

9.8 euros

Mayfair King Size, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Silk Cut Purple, in 20 units

9.1 euros

9.6 euros

Winston Authentic, in 20 units

9 euros

9.6 euros

Winston Classic (rigid package), in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.4 euros

Winston Classic (flexible package), in 20 units

9 euros

9.6 euros

Chesterfield blue, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.5 euros

Chesterfield Original Red, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.5 euros

L&M Blue, in 20 units

8.9 euros

9.5 euros

Marlboro Gold (rigid package), in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

Marlboro gold (flexible package), in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

Marlboro Red (rigid package), in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

Marlboro Red (flexible package), in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

Marlboro Red 100s (rigid package), in 20 units

9.3 euros

10 euros

Philip Morris Blue, in 20 units

9.1 euros

9.8 euros

Lucky Strike Original Brazil 100% (20 units)

9.2 euros

Withdrawal

Lucky Strike Original red 100% Tobacco Select (20 units)

9.2 euros

Withdrawal

Lucky Strike Original red American blend (20 units)

9.1 euros

9.6 euros

Lucky Strike Original Brazil tobacco (20 units)

9.1 euros

9.6 euros

Winfield blue (30 units)

13.65 euros

14.4 euros

Winfield Blue Basic (30 units)

13.65 euros

14.4 euros

Winfield red (20 units)

9.1 euros

9.6 euros

Winfield red (25 units)

11.4 euros

12 euros

Winfield red (30 units)

13.65 euros

14.4 euros

Winfield Rouge Basic (20 units)

9.1 euros

9.6 euros

Winfield Rouge Regular (20 units)

9.2 euros

Withdrawal

Do you want to find the entire list of retail prices for tobacco manufactured on March 1, 2020? Go to the customs website, here.

It had also – for certain brands only – undergone a first increase in its prices in January 2020. If you use roll-your-own tobacco, you, too, noticed a new increase on March 1. She is fromone euro for many brands.

Sale price of rolling tobacco jokes from 30g to March 1, 2020

Old price

New price

Ajja blond

12.9 euros

13.9 euros

Lucky Strike The Authentic White

12.2 euros

13.2 euros

Lucky Strike The Authentic Blond

12.2 euros

13.2 euros

Lucky Strike Original

12.2 euros

13.2 euros

Lucky Strike Red

12.2 euros

13.2 euros

Pall Mall

11.9 euros

12.9 euros

American Spirit Original

12.4 euros

13.4 euros

Camel

12.3 euros

13.3 euros

Camel Essential

11.9 euros

12.9 euros

Camel Yellow

12.4 euros

13.4 euros

Flower of the Country

12.4 euros

13.4 euros

Old Holborn Original

12.4 euros

13.4 euros

Winston Authentic

12.3 euros

13.3 euros

Winston Classic

11.9 euros

12.9 euros

Chesterfield Red Special to ride

13 euros

14 euros

Marlboro Red Cigarette Rolling Tobacco

13 euros

14 euros

Philip Morris Cigarette Tobacco to roll

13 euros

14 euros

White Drum

13.1 euros

14 euros

Blue Drum

13.1 euros

14 euros

JPS to ride

12 euros

13 euros

News to roll

11.9 euros

12.9 euros

1637 blonde

12.4 euros

13.3 euros

It’s in November 2020 will be the last increase in the price of tobacco. We therefore summarize the increases that occur this year. What about cigars, cigarillos and roll-your-own tobacco whose taxation is regularly pointed out? Before the National Congress of tobacconists Thursday, October 10, Gérald Darmanin assured that” there will be no other increases than those already planned, aiming to reach the symbolic price of 10 euros. “There is no other taxation, which was not provided for, in the Social Security financing bill”, thus wished to reassure the minister “It would not be correct, vis-à-vis you, to change the tax system [et en particulier celle] (…) roll-your-own tobacco“.

Asked about the subject in January 2020 at the microphone of RTL, the former Minister of Health, she did not seem to hear that ear. “Rolling tobacco will have to gradually reach the price of cigarettes“, had insisted Agnès Buzyn, putting forward a possible deferral of young people” from cigarettes to rolling tobacco “.

You may not know it, but since January 1, 2020, the neutral package has arrived in Belgium. No rate increase was applied at the start of the year, unlike in France. Tobacco prices are around two euros cheaper than in France, RTBF recently estimated.

Tobacco prices are also lower among our Spanish neighbors than in France. It is possible to consult the latest prices in force on the government website, here. As an indication, know for example that on January 18, the price of the package of Marlboro Gold (rigid at twenty units), at 9.30 euros in France is 5.15 euros in Spain. Be careful however, the Eldorado should not last! Spanish government recently announced plans to reduce smoking. There is talk of raising taxes on tobacco, which inevitably translate into higher package prices.

In Germany, tobacco prices are slightly higher than in Spain. The price of a pack of cigarettes is generally around six euros.

This is news that may displease French workers who regularly travel to Luxembourg to buy cigarettes: prices will increase in the Grand Duchy. The Council of Government has indeed validated an increase which was to come into effect from February 1, 2020. The excise price is raised to 12.25 euros per 1,000 euros, against 12 euros at present. As an indication, the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes was 80% cheaper in Luxembourg than in France in 2018.

The price of tobacco in Switzerland remains lower than in France. As an indication, the Marlboro package reaches 8.50 Swiss francs, or 7.70 euros, against more than 9 euros in France today, noted France 3 Bourgogne Franche-Comté last November.

Italy is often considered the Eldorado for smokers. And for good reason, the packs of cigarettes are “30 to 50% cheaper”, reported France 3. As an indication, a pack of twenty Lucky Strike Red cigarettes cost 4.80 euros on February 1, 2019, according to a customs document Italian. In France, it currently costs 8.90 euros.