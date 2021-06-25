Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing collaborated again to develop a high-performance canister based on German sports cars. the result is this: the Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series which becomes the thirteenth boat that is born as part of this alliance.

Gallery: Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series

Specifically, the Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series in the Magma Beam colourway, which combines black with a very striking and vivid orange color. As in the sports car, the boat has a good dose of carbon fiber, such as the roof and the cover, to reduce its weight and improve maneuverability.

Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series

Speaking of performance, this boat uses five Mercury Racing 450R V8 engines, each producing 450 horsepower for a total of 2,250 horsepower that allows a maximum speed above 144 km / h. With the waves hitting the hull and the boat bouncing, it’s more than enough for a “ride” with the up to 10 passengers it can carry.

Like the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series in its Magma Beam combination, The Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series wears the same color scheme on the helmet and in a certain way it is replicated in its “interior”. There are several details also in black and orange, the chairs are upholstered in a material that dissipates heat, Audio Marine sound system and a special lighting system.

Gallery: Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series

As usually happens with machines of this type, whether they are made of land or water, The price of the Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series has not been publicly announced, which is a clear indicator (as if by the nature of this machine it was no longer evident) that it will be a limited toy for a few.

Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series