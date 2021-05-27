Ciganda’s controversial defeat, sanctioned for slow play on the last hole

Navarra Carlota Ciganda, who had won his match against Sarah schmelzel by ‘one up’ after breaking the tie on the last hole, he ended up losing the crossing after the organization of the LPGA Match Play on Las Vegas imposed a controversial slow play penalty on 18.

The golfer from Ulzama, with this sanction, lost that last hole, so instead of prevailing in her match by ‘one up’ she ended up falling for ‘one down’ and the ’round robin’ was uphill, previous phase to the direct playoffs.

The other Spanish in battle, Azahara Munoz, he did get the victory against the British Melissa reid by ‘two up’.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas is a brand new tournament on the American women’s circuit. It is the only match play format and is played in the image and likeness of the WGC Dell Match Play of the Men’s PGA Tour.

There are a total of 64 players who are distributed by world ranking in 16 groups of four. They all play three games in the first phase and the best classified from each group passes to the crosses.

Group 1: Jin Young Ko and Caroline Masson won their respective matches. Ko 4 & 2 about Natalie Gulbis.

Group 2: Jennifer Chang tied with Inbee Park and Gaby Lopez wins 4 & 2 against Celine Boutier

Group 3: Brittany Altomare defeated Yu Liu and Sei Young Kim tied with Ayako Uehara.

Group 4: Jenny Coleman and Angela Stanford won their matches by one up.

Group 5: Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, 1-0 in the winning box.

Group 6: Megan Kang and Alison Lee wins.

Group 7: Stacy Lewis beat Mi Hyang Lee 5 & 4 and Patty Tavatanakit and Sarah Kemp tied.

Group 8: Triumph of Moriya Jutanugarn and draw between Minjee Lee and Jaye Marie Green.

Group 9: Victories of Gerina Piller and Azahara Muñoz.

Group 10: Nasa Hataoka beat Jing Yan and Jasmine Suwannapura beat Mi Jung Hur.

Group 11: Triumphs of So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji.

Group 12: Annie Park defeated Austin Ernst and tied between Amy Olson and Bronte Law.

Group 13: Triumphs of Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire.

Group 14: Brittany Lincicome won her point and tie between Jeongeun Lee6 and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

Group 16: Sung Hyun Park started winning and tied between Sophia Popov and Hee Young Park.

Group 16: Sarah Schmelzel beat Ciganda and tie between Lauren Stephenson and Ariya Jutanugarn.