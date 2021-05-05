Ciganda is fifth within three strokes of the leaders in the HSBC World Cup

Inbee Park and Hee Young Park formed a South Korean double in front of the HSBC Women’s World Golf Championship, which takes place in Singapore, tied at 133 strokes after the second day, in which the Spanish Carlota Ciganda rose to fifth place, three hits from the first.

Inbee, a solo leader Thursday at Sentosa Golf Club, was hit by Hee young, who covered the second round in 68 strokes, one less than his compatriot, under the intense Singaporean heat.

Two strokes behind the leaders, China shares third place Yiyu lin and the South Korean Hyo joo kim, Y Carlota Ciganda tie, for the fifth, with another South Korean, So yeon ryu.

Azahara Munoz, for his part, he is in 41st place, after presenting a card of 71 strokes, two less than on the first day.

The Mexican Gaby lopez he needed three more strokes than on the first day and was in sixteenth place, six strokes from the head.

1. Hee Young Park (South Korea) 133 (65-68)

1. Inbee Park (South Korea) 133 (64-69)

3. Xiyu Lin (China) 135 (67-68)

3. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) 135 (67-68)

5. Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 136 (69-67)

5. So Yeon Ryu (South Korea) 136 (67-69)

7. Hannah Green (Australia) 137 (71-66)

7. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 137 (69-68)

7. Amy Yang (South Korea) 137 (68-69)

7. Sophia Popov (Germany) 137 (67-70)

7. Caroline Masson (Germany) 137 (67-70)

…

41. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 144 (73-71)