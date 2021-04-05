Ciganda and Muñoz start the ANA Inspiration with four blows to the head

The ANA Inspiration, the first female ‘major’ of the season, has been launched in Rancho Mirage (California) this Thursday. He has done it with leadership for the Thai Patty tavanakit in a good start both of Carlota Ciganda like Azahara Munoz, the two Spanish participants in the tournament.

Both are in a large sixteenth place with two shots under par. Cardigan he has harvested an eagle (par five from hole 2), two birdies and two bogeys on his first contact with the course. One of those bogeys has been especially painful for her, since she has arrived in another par five (hole 11) a priori favorable to recover the error she had already made in par four of 10.

It has also had an irregular start Azahara Munoz, which shares that -2 of Ciganda. He does so after adding five birdies and three bogeys in his first round. Despite two birdies in the first five holes, Azahara had to go in tow in the second half of his lap, in which mistakes forced him to recover.

There are many players who are in that sixteenth position. Among them, some of the favorites. It is the case of Inbee Park, who started the tournament with five birdies and three bogeys, Lydia ko (also five birdies and three bogeys) or Lexi Thompson (four birdies and two bogeys).

All these players are within four strokes of Tavatanakit, which was the best of the day with his -6. The Thai has started her journey through the tournament with six birdies without failure, with a great sprint of four birdies between holes 13 and 18. Thus, she takes a blow from the Chinese Shanshan feng (five birdies) and the Irish Leona Maguire (six birdies and one bogey).

Of course, there are more players in the fight for the first position. They share a large fourth place with -4 sisters Jutanugarn (Moriya with seven birdies and three bogeys and Ariya with four birdies), Megan khang (five birdies and one bogey) and Anna Nordqvist (four birdies).

1. Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) 66

2. Shanshan Feng (China) 67

2. Leona Maguire (Ireland) 67

4. Megan Khang (United States) 68

4. Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 68

4. Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 68

4. Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 68

8. Charley Hull (England) 69

8. Bronte Law (England) 69

8. Yuka Saso (Philippines) 69

8. Mirim Lee (South Korea) 69

8. Jessica Korda (United States) 69

8. Jennifer Kupcho (United States) 69

8. Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 69

8. Georgia Hall (England) 69

…

16. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 70

16. Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 70