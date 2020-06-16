A cigarette flying close to his face was the flame that needed the ecological awareness of Alexis Lemos to light up. Now he runs Cigabrick, a company that aspires to revolutionize construction in Argentina with bricks made from recycled butts. To make them, the businessman’s team takes the collected butts to the laboratory located in Mendoza, and separates them into bags of between 20 and 40 units. To these « crops », they add other natural elements and some microorganisms that « eat » the toxicity of the butt and, in about fifteen days, create an insulating paste from which the brick is made, until it is pressed into a « Lego-like » format.