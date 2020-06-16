Undated photograph given by Cigabrick showing a worker placing one of the cigabricks on a wall, some bricks made with cigarette butts by the Argentine company Cigabrick. . / Courtesy Cigabrick

A cigarette flying close to his face was the flame that Alexis Lemos’s ecological conscience needed to light. Now he runs Cigabrick, a company that aspires to revolutionize construction in Argentina with its bricks made from recycled butts.

. –

Lemos, 42, tells in an interview with Efe that after this incident he began to think about how to solve the problem of « cigarette waste ». In this way, he began to organize cigarette collection campaigns with other volunteers, while at the same time investigating what today is Cigabrick.

To make these bricks, the businessman’s team takes the collected butts to the laboratory located in Mendoza, a city in western Argentina, and separates them into bags of between 20 and 40 units. To these « crops », they add other natural elements and some microorganisms that « eat » the toxicity of the butt and, in about fifteen days, create an insulating paste from which the brick is made.

In the process, this paste goes through different machines until it is pressed into a « Lego-like » format: rectangular, but with two holes in the middle, which allows bricks to fit better and pass both the wiring and the pipes through them. holes without having to break them, says the director of the company.

In addition, the format reduces the need for cement compared to a normal brick, which also reduces construction costs by up to 40%, according to the company.

A DESTINY FOR CIGARETTES

Lemos highlights that, despite the fact that there are many environmental campaigns in the world that collect cigarette buttsThe vast majority have the same problem: they cannot recycle what they collect and end up having to store these highly harmful residues somewhere – a single cigarette butt can contaminate 50 liters of water.

« Some what they do is wash it, (…) they separate the butt from the toxic and then they have clean butts, but, on the other hand, you have a muddy liquid that is the residue of all cleaning (… ) and in the end it is worse « , comments on some alternatives that other organizations give to used butts.

To get the cigarette scraps the company needs, Cigabrick It uses several alternatives: they offer municipalities and companies recycling plans, they place portable ashtrays on the streets to facilitate collection, or they carry out collection campaigns.

These campaigns are organized thanks to the volunteers of the organization from which this Reciclemos project was born, which has a base of some 70 volunteers scattered throughout different cities of Argentina, who promise to collect 500 butts per month, the equivalent of a 600 milliliter bottle of soda.

These deliver the bottles to the ambassadors – volunteers with a higher level of obligations – who send Mendoza five kilos of butts monthly to process in the laboratory.

In return, they receive what Lemos calls « Cigacash », points that they can exchange for products on the Recyclemos website, or cash to make a donation to an NGO affiliated with the project.

Currently, the business owner says he is negotiating with a shipping company so that, in exchange for a recycling plan, cigarettes can travel across the country at no cost to Recycle Let’s ambassadors.

INVESTMENT NEED

Despite the novelty of his idea, Lemos assures that he has not yet recovered the initial investment made since he returned to his country.

The Cigabrick It was initially conceived for the construction of social housing, but the company has adapted the design to use the material in other types of elements such as street tiles and road dividers – the devices that mark the limit with the road in a bicycle lane.

The businessman returned to Argentina from the United States due to the complicated family economic situation and, since then, he assures that he has been trying to raise this new company to support his family and seek an economic solution in the crisis that has lashed the southern country for two years, now intensified by the coronavirus impact.

For this reason, Lemos is preparing the documentation to start looking for financing, either through investors who join the company or by obtaining a loan from an institution that allows it to scale the business and make it sustainable.

Lemos stresses that before the pandemic he received every day « 15 or 20 emails » from people interested in his company or in replicating his model from countries such as Spain, Mexico and even India, but since the start of the pandemic, interest paralyzed .

Despite the difficulties, Lemos does not lose optimism and hopes that in the future the only butts we see on the ground will be those of the tiles made by his company.

José Manuel Rodríguez