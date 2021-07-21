Cifu, new player of UD Ibiza

Miguel Ángel Garrido Cifuentes, known in football terms as Cifu, is already from UD Ibiza. The Ibizan club has officially incorporated the veteran defender from Granada, who is 30 years old and who arrives from Elche, from which he had left hours before.

UD Ibiza explains on its website that “Cifu has an extensive football career, having belonged to Girona FC, Málaga CF, Albacete Balompié and Torrellano CF. The defender has played more than 175 games between the First and Second Division, in which he has scored a total of 4 goals ”.

The footballer, who must still pass the pertinent medical examination, will sign for one season with the option of another.

Cifu thus joins the celestial club’s list of signings, which already included midfielder Kevin Appin (Hercules), winger Miki Villar (Compostela) and midfielder Mateusz Bogusz (on loan from Leeds), as well as striker Sergio Castel, who after playing on loan last year has been transferred this season by Atlético de Madrid.