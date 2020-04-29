Cielo signaled cuts in subsidies, increased digital functionality and a greater focus on offering financial products to customers, trying to show a reaction to the effects of coronavirus on the economy, but its shares fell on Wednesday after yet another round of weak quarterly results. .

Although he affirmed that the company was less affected than the average of the means of payment market by the effects of social isolation measures in force in the country since mid-March, Cielo’s chief executive, Paulo Caffarelli, admitted that he did not know how to measure yet. the effects and duration of the crisis.

“We are working for retail to work even behind closed doors,” Caffarelli said in a conference call with journalists about the results for the first quarter, “The (financial) result is not the priority now.”

The company stated that it is being more conservative in granting subsidies to equipment sold to small retailers, a public that it has been trying to conquer in recent quarters, as it tries to reduce the result’s exposure to large retailers, today in 2/3, which offer lower margin.

However, this strategy was hit by the effects of the coronavirus, since small businesses were precisely those most affected by the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

According to Cielo, about 35% of its employees in the commercial area, whose main focus is precisely to win more small customers, are on vacation.

In return, Cielo saw a 620% increase in customer orders for the use of remote payment solutions, between February and March. The company also intends to double the penetration of term products with customers in the coming quarters, for around 50% of customers.

The company also claimed to have a cash position of R $ 6 billion, plus investments of R $ 9 billion that it can use if necessary. This, in addition to having approved the previous day to change the frequency of payment of remuneration to shareholders, from quarterly to annual.

These signals, however, were little to sensitize investors and analysts, after reporting a 69% drop in first quarter earnings, lengthening a downward trend of almost a decade. [nL2N2CG2ME]

In a report signed by analyst Daniel Federle, Credit Suisse stated that the results were below expectations and that “the operating trends do not support any optimism for the short term”.

The CS reduced the target price of the paper, from 6 to 4.80 reais and only raised the recommendation, from underperform to neutral because the price of the paper has already halved in 2020.

At around 12:30 pm, even on another Ibovespa bullish day, Cielo’s stock fell 2%, to 4.08 reais.

