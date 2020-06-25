The « DX », « Deluxe » and « Complete Edition » are close friends of the Nintendo Switch, just as the relationship between the Great N, Gust and Koei Tecmo is good, however we advise you in advance that we still don’t know where they will come out the games that we are going to talk about next. Ciel nosurge: Ode to a Lost Star DX and Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star DX have taken the train from the platforms now, it only remains to see when they will arrive and if they will walk or not on western soil.

Ciel nosurge DX and Ar nosurge DX point to the present… will they get points from the hybrid target?

Ciel nosurge originally came out on PS Vita in April 2012 and never set foot in Europe or America, while Ar nosurge had better luck: it was launched on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita in 2014 and ended up receiving an adaptation of its texts into English in 2015. What are these works about? Ciel is a « Life simulation game » developed by Gust, in which we must help Ion, a girl with amnesia, to recover her memories by accessing inside her mind. For its part, Ar Nosurge is a Ciel sequel and it is more accessible to the general public as it is a JRPG. Is it necessary to play Ciel before Ar nosurge? We haven’t played them, so responding with certainty to this is tricky, but based on the fact that the former never set foot in the West, it probably won’t be necessary. In addition to that Gust has already demonstrated with Atelier, They usually do the sequels of their projects in such a way that they work perfectly individually. Are you going to give both of them a chance, just Ar or vice versa? As a lover of Gust’s titles, let there be no doubt that the editor of this text has both in the crosshairs. Dale Koei, half translation of Ciel even!

We took the opportunity to find a video of Ar’s combat system. If you want to see more gameplays, be careful: spoilers are on sale!

See also

Source / Via

Related