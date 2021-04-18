CIE Automotive shoots up in the stock market and marks annual highs near 24 euros

The manufacturer of components for the automobile industry, CIE Automotive, has shot up 9.52% in the stock market this Friday, to 23.92 euros per share, and marks new annual highs.

CIE shares are boosted by a valuation rise of CaixaBank BPI, who has raised his advice to buy from neutral and has increased the target price to 30 euros from the previous 24.20 euros by title.

What’s more, Gestamp, the other major manufacturer of components for large vehicle manufacturers listed on the Spanish stock market, has risen by more than 5%, to 4.58 euros per share.

Both companies are owned by the same shareholder, the Riberas family, Gestamp’s largest shareholder with a stake of 73% and what controls almost 16% of CIE through its holding company ACEK Industrial Development and Management.

Both CIE and Gestamp have rebounded strongly from the 2020 lows, as investors believe that the automobile industry, closely linked to the economic cycle, faces a moment of great rebound in activity.

Good proof of this is that Volkswagen, the main European manufacturer and one of the largest in the world together with Toyota; Y Daimler, parent company of Mercedes, They have published very good sales figures during the first quarter and are rising strongly in the stock market.

Daimler has achieved increase your operating profit in the first quarter more than expected by analysts thanks to the increase in vehicle prices and the strong demand in China. His operating profit (EBIT) in the quarter it increased to 5,000 million euros from 719 million euros a year earlier. This figure exceeds the average forecast of the analysts of 4 billion.

GOOD TECHNICAL APPEARANCE OF BOTH SECURITIES

For technical analysis, “we will be very aware of a close above 23.76 euros in CIE. This would trigger the beginning of a new bullish momentum that could catapult the company to the 28 euro level, prices that could easily reach in the next few days. The first level of support is in the 22 euros“, explains César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

In the case of Gestamp, “despite these strong revaluations, we believe that it still has a long way to go and that is We do not rule out that it may end up reaching the level of 5 euros“, says this expert.