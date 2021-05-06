CIE Automotive increases its net profit by 7% and signs the best quarter in its history

The components company for the automotive industry CIE Automotive has registered a net profit of 78.2 million euros in the first three months of the year, which represents an increase of 7% compared to those presented in the same period of 2020 .

The company’s sales have risen 6.3% year-on-year up to 873.8 million euros, according to the financial information sent by the company this Wednesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). A return “to record figures”, has pointed out CIE Automotive.

The company’s ebitda (profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) also grew 12% to 157.2 million euros. CIE Automotive thus improves its EBITDA margin to 18% from 17.1% in the first quarter of 2020.

The company highlights that it improves over pre-covid levels (2019) even with: 11% fewer cars produced and the negative impact of currency conversion.

Western Europe has been the market that has the most weight in the company’s turnover, 29.3%, although America is very close with 24.4%. They are followed in this order by China (13.7%), India (13.6%), Eastern and Central Europe (13.3%) and Brazil (5.7%).

Improve your goals for 2021

CIE Automotive has improved its targets for 2021 with the aim of increasing its market share and margins. The company led by Jesús María Herrera hopes that this growth will come thanks to its “strategic success” in four pillars: the electric car, the commitment to comfort, its greater presence in Asia and a deep commitment to ASG (Environmental, Social and Government corporate).

The company listed on the Ibex 35 expects to increase its sales by one “medium-high” digit above current market forecasts, while it foresees a gross operating margin of more than 17.5%.

“The results reported by CIE Automotive have far exceeded the expectations of the market consensus with an expansion of the EBITDA margin of 100 basis points to 18%, well above the company’s objective of exceeding 17% for the year as a whole. We understand that the market should read them positively, “adds Álvaro Arístegui, Renta 4 senior analyst.

“Both in terms of the volume of revenue and the margins obtained, CIE Automotive can be said has overcome the negative effects of the health pandemic. Likewise, although the results have been achieved in an environment of recovery of volumes (these are still far from the levels of 2019), in addition to having been affected by the lack of semiconductors, to which we must add the impact of exchange rates. Our reading is, that CIE Automotive’s profit-generating potential is far from being achieved, so we foresee that they will continue to rise in the coming quarters, a fact that is endorsed by the update of the objectives for the year “, he adds.