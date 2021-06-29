CIE Automotive expects to obtain a net profit of 500 million per year from 2025

The manufacturer of components for vehicles CIE Automotive expects to post a net result of about 500 million euros a year from 2025, as announced by the company this Monday in its first ‘Capital Markets Day’.

As Europapress points out, under the slogan ‘Moving together towards our future’ (we move towards our future together), at the event, held online, the company reviewed current trends in the automotive sector, as well as the deployment of its operational and corporate strategy, to end with the presentation of the Group’s Strategic Plan 2025.

According to the aforementioned agency, the Spanish company’s intentions include an increase in its sales of almost 50% in the next five years, “significantly above the evolution of the market.” CIE Automotive also expects to exceed a gross operating margin (Ebitda) on sales of 19% by 2025, reinforcing the firm’s position as one of the most profitable providers in the sector. In addition, he adds that, the entity expects to invest 5% of its sales each year, up to 1,000 million euros in the entire period.

“The fulfillment of these organic objectives it will allow us to invest up to 1,500 million euros without exceeding twice the net financial debt / Ebitda and making our dream come true of CIE Automotive becoming a company with 1 billion euros of Ebitda and 500 million of annual net income from 2025 “, has indicated the CEO of the firm, Jesús María Herrera.