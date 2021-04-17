Cie Automotive and two more stocks that have overcome resistance this Friday

For the next few days it is likely that we can see an attack at the level of 8,740 points, annual maximums

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Strong increases of 9.52% in Cie Automotive that manages to overcome the key resistance of 23.76 euros, annual highs. The value ends the lateral movement of the last two and a half months and it seems that we could end up seeing an extension of the rises to the level of 26 euros.

Let us advise you on your investments. Try Trader Watch for free for 7 days. In the last year we accumulated a revaluation of 311.46%.

Earnings of 5.33% on Gestamp that pulverizes the resistance of 4.48 euros. Attentive that the company is approaching the resistance of 4.77 euros. Exceeding this price level would make us think of a continuation of the gains to the level of 5.30 euros.

New sign of strength in ArcelorMittal that manages to surpass the maximums of the last seven sessions. The company seeks to attack the maximums of the last two and a half years that it drew a few sessions ago at 23.30 euros. If it manages to exceed these prices, we could end up seeing an attack at the 25 euro level.