The activities most damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic are hotels and tourist services, aviation, the exploitation and sale of energy, the industry of meetings and entertainment in stadiums and forums for mass audiences.

In this last line, one of the most important companies in Mexico is the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE), which is commanded by Alejandro Soberón.

Last week, this businessman accompanied Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government of Mexico City, at a public event, who inaugurated the first phase of the Temporary Medical Unit of COVID-19 at the City Banamex Center.

A space with 854 hospital beds, including 36 intermediate therapy, whose purpose will be to take pressure off public hospitals when patients are not in a critical phase or reach the recovery period.

An effort in which 16 companies and foundations participated, including the successful CIE, which not only owns the property, but also, as a business, is being affected by the new coronavirus.

As is public, first Televisa and then CIE announced the sale of what would be 51% of its shares, all of Televisa and 11% of those of Soberón, which includes companies such as Logro and La Carta de OCESA, being the buyer Life Nation .

The operation, which was unveiled last year, has not been closed because the permission of the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece), chaired by Alejandra Palacios, is missing.

Of course, in the midst of the pandemic, a lot has happened, including that the Life Nation stock price has lost up to 80% in value in the United States; However, it is the largest entertainment company in the world of its kind, global owner of Ticketmaster.

It is still impossible to know how this crisis will impact companies like Life Nation or Ocesa at the end of history, nor how deep or not will the coup be.

There are those who think, for example, that when the running of the bulls ends there will be millions of people wanting to return to the big shows.

But today in Mexico it is not even a fact that the Tianguis de Mérida is held, because, even when there were buyers willing to fly to that city, the first reason that Las Vegas! not to celebrate IPW, the United States tourism fair, was the lack of air connectivity.

As the CDMX Formula 1 is also in question; beginning because even the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez is considered to enter a potential second stage, in the event that the Medical Unit of the City Banamex Center becomes saturated.

It is feasible, on the other hand, that of all those companies that have been severely damaged by the new coronavirus, one of the first to be in a serious possibility of proposing a recovery strategy will be CIE.

An organization that, by itself, will have to star in a great story of returning to business to recover from what will surely be the greatest challenge since its foundation.

