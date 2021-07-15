Ciberatacan teacher entrance exam; file a complaint with the FGR

MEXICO CITY.

A computer attack on the Knowledge and Aptitude Appreciation System (SISAP) compromised the results of the tests carried out by 68 thousand 596 teachers who participated in the Selection Process for Admission to Basic Education corresponding to the 2021-2022 school year, which represents 48% of all applicants.

After being notified by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in charge of the provision of integral services of the SISAP, in the selection processes for admission contemplated in the General Law of the System for the Career of Teachers and Teachers, The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) analyzes the possible application of the assessment instrument again to the participants who were affected to have all the multifactorial elements of the process and give certainty of the results, which would have to be carried out before the July 22.

According to the report received by the Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Usicamm), the application of the assessment instrument to 140 thousand applicants, carried out on June 12, through SISAP, whose design, development, validation, application, analysis and maintenance was in charge of the maximum house of studies, it registered a behavior that was classified as a cyber attack.

Specifically, SISAP was the target of a series of multiple and constant DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) cyber attacks during the Selection Process.

This caused the server resources allocated for hosting the response chains to suffer damage and loss of information.

Derived from the facts, the UNAM filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), in order to initiate the investigations and, where appropriate, to bring criminal action against who or those who are responsible for affecting the system hosted on the site https://aplicacion.sisapusicamm.net/.

The university highlighted in the complaint that, in this type of attack, unlike hackers, no one takes control of the application nor does it intend to steal data, but rather they are brute force sabotage attempts to prevent any process from continuing. providing a service.

The SEP has already begun sending emails to applicants to inform them of the situation.