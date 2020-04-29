After releasing “Raro”, the song that marked the return of Chyno and Nacho And that they now also have their own video clip recorded from home, the duo confirms that they are taking advantage of the quarantine. Chyno from Miami and Nacho from Venezuela, to prepare his next album and confess that everything that happened was due to lack of maturity.

– Who took the first step for the reunion?

“The first step was from God, hahaha! No, I believe that maturity has been a fairly important factor in this process, in this new stage. Before, when I was single and not a dad, I was a little crazy about life and nowadays I think more about things, I appreciate life much more and I try to take care of myself much more, so I think yes, definitely, “says Chyno .

Nacho adds, “We are doing things because they are really born to us, and right now we are born to do things together.”

– In the future, do you plan to go back to concert tours together?

Yes, of course, I hope we have that possibility of doing concerts together soon, but for now we continue recording music, building what would be an album and always with the hope and faith that everything will improve soon.

– What happened Nacho, why are you in Venezuela?

Look, I came to visit the island of Margarita. This is a very beautiful, paradisiacal island, but when I arrived here I arrived at around ten o’clock at night and the next day at five in the morning they closed the border of the entire island, nobody could enter or leave, so obviously I different headdress.

– Away from your children, how do you keep the connection?

Through these instruments that technology provides us. Playing online video games with them, talking to them, drawing, keeping our communication alive and waiting for this pandemic issue to pass, open the airports so that they can hug and feel, kiss and enjoy them.

