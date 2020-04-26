Chyno and Nacho launch Raro a new acoustic version | Instagram

“Rare“is the new release by the duo made up of the singers Chyno and Nacho, who also wanted to offer something more to their fans during this quarantine and presented an acoustic version of the topic.

It was last Friday when the figures presented the new version of a theme, “Rare“which arrives to refresh the trajectory of the singers after four years together.

The duo, originally from Venezuela, also invited six other musicians with whom they have worked together for 10 years, they re-recorded the song live from home.

I think it was quite important at this time to give a live version of the song that we are enjoying so much, ”Chyno said Thursday in a video call from Miami. “It is a totally different experience.”

As has happened to the vast majority of artists, “This quarantine has made us reinvent ourselves,” said one of the singers.

One of them, Chyno, shared meeting with his family these days in Miami, his parents-in-law, his mother, his wife and his little son Lucca, who is already taking his first steps.

For his part, Nacho was on the Island of Margarita in Venezuela since the quarantine and the closing of borders did not allow him to travel to Miami.

I had a lot of time, since once I had to stay here in the country for two months, it didn’t take that long without seeing my children, “said Nacho. “Every day I am in communication with them and at the end of the day, although I am not in person, I think that during the pandemic I have also talked a lot more with them.”

As for the new version of the theme “Rare“The artists share that it offers the song in which arrangements with instruments such as the accordion, guitar, percussion, bass and drums were included, and they sang the corrido theme. The result is a performance with a lot of flavor and rhythm that brings them closer to Afro-Caribbean music.