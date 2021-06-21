Chvez vs Macho Camacho: Julio Csar Chvez and his blow to Canelo lvarez: “I am the best Mexican fighter of all time”

Julio Cesar Chvez sends a message to Canelo lvarez. .

July Csar Chvez returns this Saturday to the ring to relive one of the greatest rivalries of his career, but now before Hctor ‘Macho’ Camacho Jr. The legacy of one of the most winning Mexican boxers continues to be recognized and the fighter himself assures that there is no one who surpasses him, not even Sal lvarez.

In an interview for ESPN prior to their fight, Chvez mentioned that he is the greatest in Mexico of all time, above what Canelo has done..

“I respect Canelo a lot, really. He is a great fighter, he is the best Mexican fighter today, But the best Mexican fighter of all time is and will always be Julio Cesar Chvez. When somebody gets to 90 fights undefeated, you remind me and you tell me who is the best. Titles don’t matter, when someone reaches 90 fights undefeated they tell me who’s better than me. “

He is a great fighter, he is the best Mexican fighter today, but the best Mexican fighter of all time is and will always be Julio Csar Chvez “

True to style and honesty, Julius Caesar accepted that at his age he is no longer to fight And if it were up to him, he would cancel the show.

“It’s going to be four rounds, it was going to be five, but I had better say four. Next month I’m 59 years old and I’m not up to these trots anymore.I was canceling the exhibition for me, but in the ticket office people have responded well And I can’t crack I’m going to try to please all the people who go, “he concluded.

Finally, on his Instagram account he assured that he would dedicate his fight with the Mexican singer, Vicente Fernndez.