Chvez vs Camacho Jr: Julio Csar Chvez vs Macho Camacho Jr live: Schedule and where to watch the last Tribute To The Kings boxing fight today on TV

Exhibition: Time, date, TV, how and where to watch the Chvez vs. Camacho Jr. fight

One of the most iconic rivalries in boxing history, It has been that of the Mexican legend Julio Csar Chvez in front of Hector “Macho” Camacho, That is why, 29 years after the last time they saw each other, this June 19 the former Mexican champion and Hctor ‘Macho’ Camacho Jr.

This will be a show fight And the funny thing is that Julio Csar Chvez Sr.fight a fight on the same billboard as your son Julio Csar Chvez Jr and the youngest, Omar Chvez. The fight is scheduled for Sunday, June 19 at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

This rivalry will be re-watch via pay-per-view and it costs $ 39.99. It can be ordered and streamed through Fite.TV. The fight will be from 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

This card will be very special, Well, the entire Chvez dynasty will fight a fight.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva; cruise

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr .; display

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez 3; half

Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina; superwelter

JC has mentioned that this will be the Last time he stepped into the ring even if it was a show fight, because he knows that at 58 years of age, fighting can already be a risk to his health, Besides that his physique no longer gives for this type of event.

“I have felt a little fear of myself, I know the danger I am in, It is an exhibition, but my nose, a bad blow can come me a stroke, I must be very careful, but I already accepted it, I’m already up to my neck but now I have to get how much or how little I have left of the great Mexican champion. “, said the legend.

The historic rivalry arose on September 12, 1992 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight went to the Mexican legend by unanimous decision, with this he retained the WBC super lightweight title.