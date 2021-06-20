Chvez Jr vs Silva: Anderson Silva triumphs over Chvez Jr. and further sinks his career

Chvez Jr. adds a new setback. .

The race of Julio Csar Chvez Jr. is still in decline and this Saturday he fell to Anderson Silva by split decision in an exhibition match at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

The Mexican fighter did not come out to defend himself, however, every time he approached Silva it was to receive blows. and it is that the Brazilian looks better prepared physically, which helped him to show himself.

Silva did not stop letting go of his hands, causing damage to the face of Junior, who still does not fill the eye of the fans and seems closer to retirement Than a fight on stellar planes.

In the end Silva took the victory, although in a surprising way it was by divided decision And the thing is that a judge saw a Chvez win who did not win the fight.