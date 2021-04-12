Chuy Mendoza, former Club América, made fun of Carlos Salcido for his message on social networks

Carlos Salcedo, UANL Tigres player who was expelled during the meeting between Felinos and Club América, launched a controversial message on social networks for his expulsion and the former American player, Jesús Mendoza, made fun of him.

Mendoza, who played for the Eagles between 2000 and 2005, sent a message on social media where he mentioned and made fun of the Tigres player, Carlos Salcedo.

“And if the titan @Csalcedojr apologized to his incomparable fans or posted a very sad and regretful photo or continues to say that his expulsion was unjust.” Chuy Mendoza wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Chuy Mendoza wore the colors of Rayados de Monterrey, which is why he is one more supporter of the Club de la Gang and sees Tigres as the ‘hated’ rival.

Salcedo, after his expulsion, published a controversial message in which he compared football to a game of ‘Barbies’, which upset hundreds of his followers.

