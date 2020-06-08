Telemundo

Unfortunately the fourth installment of Exatlon United States, the fiercest competition on the planet, had to be suspended from Friday, April 3, as it decided to temporarily postpone its production taking into account the health of its athletes, presenters, work team and other personnel, in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as Coronavirus and which has been declared by the World Health Organization as a Pandemic on a global scale.

Athletes’ return home

Since each of the competitors and the presenter of Exatlon USA Erasmo Provenza returned home, they did not stop keeping in constant contact with the followers of the program, who tirelessly have kept repeating “the million dollar question”, When they return? Topic exclusively addressed by Erasmus Provenza in an interview with AhoraMismowhere did he say “We don’t know when Exatlon USA returns, I would love to have an answer, but that’s not the case.”

Do I return in doors to the sands?

Although there was still no talk of a possible return of the competition to Telemundo screens, several unofficial fan portals assure that on June 15 Exatlon United States would be resuming recordings, which means that in approximately four weeks it would be in the television for the enjoyment of all followers.

Chuy Almada’s confession about the return of Exatlon USA

But it has been one of the most emblematic participants of the competition, the “Mexican Bull” Chuy Almada, who with total sincerity on his Instagram profile, denied the rumors and assured that although they have given return dates several times, they continue to change them and that to this day, No one knows when they will return to Exatlon USA due to the constantly changing situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. Don’t miss the video here:

“The truth has changed the date three times already, with this Coronavirus is not known, maybe they tell me you will return in 15 days, and in 15 days it gets worse.” were Almada’s statements when asked by a fan. If it did to mislead, we don’t know, the thing is, fans are anxiously waiting for the new stage of the fourth season of the fiercest competition on television screens.