Chuy Almada sends an emotional message for his paternity

Telemundo Chuy Almada is a Mexican coach, motivator and contender and one of the favorites from the first season. In addition to breaking records in the competition.

Former Exatlon United States participant, Chuy Almada, is at a crucial moment in his life on a personal level. Not only is he growing more and more as a professional, but he is close to becoming a father with his wife, Diana Avilés. A new generation of Exatloneros is coming soon, recently former participants of other installments such as Tommy Ramos and Fernando Lozada became parents, and now it is the turn of one of the most beloved members of Team Contendientes, who is already approaching the moment of get to know your baby.

The revelation

Chuy Almada, participant in the first season where the now sportscaster Chelly Cantú was crowned the winner, recently shared the good news that together with his wife, he will become the father of what he calls himself, “Un Torito”, as recently they shared that it will be male.

Dear bulls I share with you one of the happiest and most unique moments of my life 😍 for those who guessed if… WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A CHILD 💙.

We feel very happy and blessed with this news… we will have a bull, one more Chuyito Almada in the family. WOW! I’m going to be dad !! I swear that I will give everything to be the best father in the world .. I will put everything of my own! Incredible that something so small and without knowing you fills our SOUL so much 💙😍

See you in September dear son !!!!

With this message, Almada revealed two very important details at that time, one of them is that she will have a child, and the other is that she will come to the world next September. Something that makes the couple very happy because the date of meeting the “little bull” is getting closer and closer.

In fact, Chuy himself has always confessed that since he found out that he would be a father, he has felt a lot of emotion, but also a lot of nerves. “This news makes our legs shake a lot and my eyes fill with water, we are super excited to bring a little person to this world and be their parents.” Said the former participant of the fourth season, and also the first of the fierce competition program.

Chuy Almada sends an emotional message about his upcoming paternity

As the months go by in this exciting adventure for Chuy Almada and Diana Avilés, they begin to discover new emotions and joys that they had never felt before, this is how he described it in some photos that Chuy recently shared with a heartfelt message, which reflects how much he has emotionally grown in this new and important stage of his life.

“I am going to be a dad very soon and I am the happiest man in the world, does it show? . Pd: I am very happy and excited, because a long time ago I could feel the first kicks of our bull in Dianita’s belly 😍 “

At the time of publishing the photo, Almada already had hundreds of beautiful messages of support from her hundreds of thousands of followers, who are accompanying the couple during this beautiful experience of being parents.

