Chuy Almada reveals the sex of the baby: female or male?

Telemundo Chuy Almada is a Mexican coach, motivator and contender and one of the favorites from the first season. In addition to breaking records in the competition.

Since Exatlon United States began four seasons ago, in 2018. The competition program has featured iconic athletes who have won the hearts of the massive audience of the fierce television challenge. Such is the case of the Mexican from Team Contendientes Chuy Almada, a very familiar face in Exatlon United States as he participated in the first edition, then he returned as an advisor to the participants in the second, and in the fourth installment he did it again as a participant, and it almost did not reach the final glory.

At the age of 31, Chuy Almada took his steps through Exatlon United States not only as an important teaching and an opportunity to demonstrate his physical skills, but as a platform for the followers to know him, and understand that behind the boxer, there is a man who He is also a motivator, a personal trainer, and he also has a beautiful family with his wife Diana Avilés.

Baby announcement

In the past, Chuy Almada was always very frank on the issue of parenthood, ensuring that he and his wife were ready and that when God willing, they would become parents. Apparently God arranged and on February 19, Chuy Almada and his wife Diana Avilés, shared the good news that they will become parents with a tender photograph on social networks and the following message:

We could not bear to save this news for you anymore. We are going to be 3 in the house! And a dog son

– We share with you our pass to the next level in this game called marriage, we have enjoyed our time as 2 and now we begin this adventure of being 3 😱… .. We have no idea what awaits us, but here we go ahead 😍 💪 we started the fun and exciting wait for our @ torit @

– And although this news makes our legs shake a lot and my eyes fill with water, we are super excited to bring a little person to this world and be their parents.

– There is nothing more beautiful than creating life with the person you love 😍

Now, the couple wanted to take a vacation at their beach house located in the region of Sonora, Mexico, where, accompanied by their family, they decided to reveal to everyone the sex of the baby they are expecting. In the video they are seen in a spectacular landscape of the Mexican coasts, launching a cannon with colored papers, which would indicate if the “Torito Almada”, as Chuy nicknamed him, would be female or male:

It is male! accompanied by the emotional video, Almada shared the following message:

“… We feel very happy and blessed with this news… we will have a bull, one more Chuyito Almada in the family. WOW! I’m going to be dad !! I swear that I will give everything to be the best father in the world .. I will put everything of my own! Incredible that something so small and without knowing you fills our SOUL so much 💙😍 “

A new generation of “Exatlon Babies”

Along with the unborn baby of Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana, the little Leandro of Fernando Lozada and Triana León, and now the “Torito” of Chuy Almada and Diana Avilés, who will be born in September, there is a new generation of Exatlon warriors United States that is to come.

Congratulations!

