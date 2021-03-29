Chuwi CoreBook Xe arrives in April for $ 699

Chuwi CoreBook Xe is the new laptop that the Chinese firm will launch in April, with tenth generation Intel processors, Xe Max graphics, aluminum chassis and a good price for the mid-range of the market.

Chuwi has redefined the concept of ‘cheap laptop’. If a few years ago that gap was occupied by netbooks (low price, but very low performance), the Chinese firm has opted for another route, combining good screens and quality chassis, but without using the latest generations of processors to lower the price of the prices. Considering that Intel’s architecture changes have been minimal in recent years, it is a good option.

The new model is different from what we have seen from the CoreBook series and uses almost the latest from Intel, the 10th generation Core “Comet Lake”. A Core i5-10210U model with four cores and eight processing threads up to 4.2 GHz, where another component stands out as one of the newest dedicated graphics Iris Xe Max with 96 execution units and 4 Gbytes of dedicated memory, at the level of the performance of an NVIDIA GeForce MX450.

An interesting low-voltage CPU for a mid-range computer (especially for graphics) that will be accompanied by 8 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM and a 256 Gbyte PCIe solid state drive. An aluminum chassis It surrounds a 15.6-inch IPS screen with FHD resolution, while its connectivity does not lack Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an Ethernet LAN connector, USB Type-C and 3.0 ports or HDMI video output.

Chuwi CoreBook Xe Specifications

Screen

15.6 inch IPS LCD

Resolution

FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels – 16: 9

CPU

Intel Core i5-10210U

GPU

Intel Iris Xe Max

Memory

8 GB DDR4

Storage

256GB PCIe SSD

Connectivity

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 type A

1 x USB 2.0 type A

Wi-Fi 6, BT 5, LAN RJ45

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

Drums

70 Wh

Weight

1.82 kg

Operating systems

Windows 10 Home

Chuwi CoreBook Xe will be available during the month of April with a reference price of $ 699. An interesting model for the mid-range of the notebook market, especially due to the new Intel mobile dedicated graphics and aluminum chassis. If you want cheaper versions from this manufacturer, the Chuwi website offers other CoreBook models, in addition to series such as UBook and AeroBook.