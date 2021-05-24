Chuwi CoreBook X, another budget laptop for the mid-range

The Chinese firm specializing in computers that we define as “cheap” has announced the launch of the Chuwi CoreBook X, a model that will interest users looking for inexpensive laptops with some features that are available in higher priced equipment.

The new Chuwi CoreBook X is the update of a model that we already liked last year. Maintains the screen size in the 14 inch with a most interesting panel, a IPS with 2K resolution (2160 x 1440 pixels) and a 3: 2 aspect ratio more suitable than 16: 9 for almost all computing tasks.

Its chassis follows the line of previous models with an aluminum unibody frame and a weight that, without reaching that of an ultraportable, is contained in 1.51 kg. Its memory and base storage capacity is 8 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM and a 512 Gbyte M.2 PCIe SSD. Both components can be expanded in the future.

As in previous versions, Chuwi “saves” by mounting older generation processors. In this case it is not bad because it is a Intel Core i5-8259U, a CPU with four cores and eight threads with a working frequency of up to 3.8 GHz, a TDP of 28 watts and 6 Mbytes of cache, which includes an integrated Iris Plus 655 graphics and is still competent enough for computing tasks on a laptop like this.

It has USB Type A and Type C ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, microSD card reader, HDMI video output, headphone jack and a webcam. Other features of the new version are a 46.2 Wh battery, correct for these computers and the pre-installed Windows 10.

Chuwi CoreBook X is priced at $ 539 and will begin shipping on June 3. The manufacturer has launched various promotions on its website for the launch. International shipments will be handled from China by DHL, while sales in Europe will be made from “a Spanish warehouse”, which will benefit buyers in Spain from deliveries. An interesting laptop if you don’t need the latest generations of Intel or AMD.