Chus Serrano takes the musical to ‘Got Talent’ and gets a golden pass

Got Talent is already in full swing semifinals. This means that all those artists chosen in a first filter will now go through a second screening to see if they reaffirm their success … or just the opposite. This was not the case for Chus Serrano.

And it is that, through music and emotion, the young man took nothing more and nothing less than a golden pass. Serrano boasts that, many years ago, he learned to sing before he learned to speak. His performance in the variety talent, also had the particularity that it was done from one of the theater boxes, to recreate the atmosphere of a musical.

The artist returned to the program very excited when he remembered the absence of his father. However, that did not make his voice tremble in a show with a clear vindictive message of tolerance and respect for the LGTBI + community through a new character.

The jury encouraged Chus to continue fighting for his great dream, which is that of power act in a musical. Risto Mejide has repeatedly repeated his name and surname because he wanted people not to forget his name. Claimed to do television advertising “It costs a little money” and that he wants to help this artist to make his dream come true.

The artist was already leaving the stage when the jury table began to revolutionize. Because, if they really wanted to help Chus Serrano, the most logical thing to do was togive him a well deserved golden pass… so it was.