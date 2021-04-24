Churra receives Lorca

04/24/2021 at 10:20 AM CEST

The Churra will play its third match in the Second Phase of the Third Division against Lorca, which will begin next Sunday at 10:15 at the Municipal of Churra.

The Churra arrives at the third day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against the Sports Mining in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won in either of the two games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 17 goals scored against 39 conceded.

For his part, the Lorca had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Plus Ultra during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his scoreboard in front of the Churra. To date, of the two games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them with a figure of 10 goals in favor and 58 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Churra he lost in the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that he has played in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Lorca signed a draw in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Churra and the results are a victory and a draw for the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time both teams played in this competition was in January 2020 and the result was a draw (2-2).

To this day, between the Churra and the Lorca there is a difference of 10 points in the classification. The Churra He arrives at the meeting in eighth position with 16 points in the locker. As for the visiting team, the Lorca, is in tenth position with six points.